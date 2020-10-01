Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following location:

— Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 4:11 p.m. to the 200 block of East Division Street for a gas leak.

Load comments