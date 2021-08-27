Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:11 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:08 a.m. to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:16 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:43 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a citizen assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. to the intersection of Neenah and Mary streets for downed wires.

