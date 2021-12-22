Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 2:47 p.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:49 a.m. to Clark and South Third Streets for a downed wire.

