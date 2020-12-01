Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 10:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.