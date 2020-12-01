Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 10:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 7:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

Load comments