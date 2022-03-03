For the reocrd Mar 3, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Tuesday at 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Clark Street for a male.— Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. tot he 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Tuesday at 2:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hillside Lane for a female.— Tuesday at 4:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Oak Hill Court for a male.— Tuesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Tuesday at 8:52 p.m. to the N8200 block of County Highway Y for a male.— Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:— Tuesday at 2:42 a.m. to the N50 W34000 block of East Wisconsin Avenue for mutual aid with Western Lakes Fire District on Okauchee Lake. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Timothy M. Wagner Fire causes $170,000 in damages Juneau man found guilty for not returning rental car WIAA girls basketball: Warriors fall to Spartans in regional final; Eagles, Pirates lose in semis Horicon man sentenced to three years in prison for child porn Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.