Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. tot he 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hillside Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Oak Hill Court for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:52 p.m. to the N8200 block of County Highway Y for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 2:42 a.m. to the N50 W34000 block of East Wisconsin Avenue for mutual aid with Western Lakes Fire District on Okauchee Lake.

