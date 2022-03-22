Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 12:54 a.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 8:43 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 2:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who required a lift assist.

— Thursday at 11:56 p.m. to the 900 block of Steeplechase Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 12:46 a.m. to the 900 block of Liberty Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 5:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of Utah Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:38 a.m. to the to the 1300 block of Valview Court for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 6:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.

— Friday at 8:57 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:07 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male.

— Friday at 3:05 p.m. to the N7400 block of Jungle Lane in Waterloo but were cancelled en route.

— Friday at 5:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a male.

— Friday at 5:06 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Saturday at 3:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Center Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 7:57 a.m. to the N8000 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

— Saturday at 10:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:14 a.m. to the W4500 block of Morningside Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 2:39 p.m. to the 300 block of East haven Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 3:36 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 3:43 p.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:46 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway T for a male.

— Saturday at 8:07 p.m. to the 200 block of North Monroe Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:42 a.m. to the 200 block of Maple Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:41 p.m. to the intersection of East Main Street and State Highway 16 for a male.

— Sunday at 1:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 3:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a male.

— Sunday at 8:25 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 10:55 a.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

— Thursday at 10:49 a.m. to the W4700 block of Vogel Drive for a mutual aid call on a grass fire.

— Thursday at 8:02 p.m. to the 100 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 1:49 a.m. to the 500 block of Milford Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 11:51 p.m. tothe 1200 block of Industrial Drive for a mutual aid call to standby.

— Sunday at 5:46 p.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill for an oven fire.

Recommended for you

Load comments