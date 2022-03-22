Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:
— Thursday at 12:54 a.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 8:43 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 2:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female who required a lift assist.
— Thursday at 11:56 p.m. to the 900 block of Steeplechase Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 12:46 a.m. to the 900 block of Liberty Lane for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 5:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of Utah Street for a male.
— Friday at 5:38 a.m. to the to the 1300 block of Valview Court for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 6:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.
— Friday at 8:57 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Friday at 9:07 a.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male.
— Friday at 3:05 p.m. to the N7400 block of Jungle Lane in Waterloo but were cancelled en route.
— Friday at 5:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a male.
— Friday at 5:06 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Center Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 7:57 a.m. to the N8000 block of Jefferson Road for a female.
— Saturday at 10:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 11:14 a.m. to the W4500 block of Morningside Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 2:39 p.m. to the 300 block of East haven Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 3:36 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:43 p.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female.
— Saturday at 6:46 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway T for a male.
— Saturday at 8:07 p.m. to the 200 block of North Monroe Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 12:42 a.m. to the 200 block of Maple Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 12:41 p.m. to the intersection of East Main Street and State Highway 16 for a male.
— Sunday at 1:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 3:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a male.
— Sunday at 8:25 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:55 a.m. to the 100 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 10:49 a.m. to the W4700 block of Vogel Drive for a mutual aid call on a grass fire.
— Thursday at 8:02 p.m. to the 100 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.
— Friday at 1:49 a.m. to the 500 block of Milford Street for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 11:51 p.m. tothe 1200 block of Industrial Drive for a mutual aid call to standby.
— Sunday at 5:46 p.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill for an oven fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.