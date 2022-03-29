Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Thursday at 6:56 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 8:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 8:43 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Tenth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 3:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 3:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Friday at 5 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.

— Friday at 10:36 a.m. to the N4200 block of Daley Road but were cancelled en route.

— Friday at 4:19 p.m. to State Highway 16 and North Fourth Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 4:26 p.m. to the 1000 block of Center Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a female.

— Saturday at 7:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 9:08 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 1:10 p.m. to the W5700 block of County Highway R for a female.

— Saturday at 2:23 p.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:36 p.m. to the 900 block of North Second Street for a female.

— Saturday at 11:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 3:57 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

— Sunday at 4:57 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 1:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 1:58 p.m. to the 200 block of South Church Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 8:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Friday at 10 a.m. to the 100 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 11:42 a.m. tot he 900 block of Mary Street for an electrical short.

— Saturday at 2:21 p.m. to the 900 block of South Street for a carbon monoxide alarm

