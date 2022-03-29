For the record Mar 29, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Thursday at 6:56 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.— Thursday at 8:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.— Thursday at 8:43 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hill Street for a female.— Thursday at 8:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Tenth Street for a male.— Thursday at 2:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.— Thursday at 3:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.— Thursday at 3:34 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.— Friday at 5 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.— Friday at 10:36 a.m. to the N4200 block of Daley Road but were cancelled en route.— Friday at 4:19 p.m. to State Highway 16 and North Fourth Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.— Friday at 4:26 p.m. to the 1000 block of Center Street for a female.— Friday at 8:42 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a female.— Saturday at 7:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Saturday at 9:08 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a lift assist.— Saturday at 1:10 p.m. to the W5700 block of County Highway R for a female.— Saturday at 2:23 p.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.— Saturday at 10:36 p.m. to the 900 block of North Second Street for a female.— Saturday at 11:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Sunday at 3:57 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who required a lift assist.— Sunday at 4:57 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.— Sunday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Sunday at 1:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male.— Sunday at 1:58 p.m. to the 200 block of South Church Street for a male.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Thursday at 8:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.— Friday at 10 a.m. to the 100 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.— Saturday at 11:42 a.m. tot he 900 block of Mary Street for an electrical short.— Saturday at 2:21 p.m. to the 900 block of South Street for a carbon monoxide alarm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ixonia faces important election April 5 10 Questions — Debbi Groeler Jean Ann (Timm) Kennedy Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Schug honored to serve WUSD, looking to future Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
