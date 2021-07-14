Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 9:39 a.m. to the W6600 block of Timberline Court for a female.
— Monday at 2:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a citizen assist.
— Monday at 8:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 7:49 a.m. to the 1200 block of American Way for a sprinkler alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.