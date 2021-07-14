Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 9:39 a.m. to the W6600 block of Timberline Court for a female.

— Monday at 2:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Water Street for a citizen assist.

— Monday at 8:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 7:49 a.m. to the 1200 block of American Way for a sprinkler alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments