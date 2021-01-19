Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 12:04 a.m. to the 600 block of Cleveland Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:09 a.m. to the 700 block of South Fourth Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:07 p.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.
— Friday at 7:57 a.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:52 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 9 a.m. to the 1300 block of Valview Court for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:17 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 10:52 a.m. to the N700 block of North Second Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:11 p.m. to the 100 block of Riverdale Circle for a male.
— Friday at 9:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 2:06 a.m. to the 700 block of North Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Arcade Avenue for a male.
— Saturday at 11:52 a.m. to the N1900 block of County Highway K for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 5:09 p.m. to the 300 block of North Montgomery Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:52 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 12:41 p.m. to the 100 block of South Second Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 1:01 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 9:11 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:13 a.m. to N9600 block of Boje Court for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 12:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of Crestview Drive for an odor investigation.
