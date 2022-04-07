For the record Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Tuesday at 1:38 p.m. to the 400 block of East Division Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 1:43 p.m. to the N8800 block of Jefferson Road for a female.— Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Tuesday at 8:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.— Tuesday at 10:18 p.m. to the W5900 block of State Highway 19 for a male who was treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Tuesday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1200 block of American Way for a fire alarm.— Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. to the intersection of Western Avenue and Concord Avenue for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Smith unseats Wagner in Watertown race Former city alderman squares off against mayor Watertown teen accused of felony burglary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
