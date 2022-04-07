Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 1:38 p.m. to the 400 block of East Division Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 1:43 p.m. to the N8800 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:59 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:18 p.m. to the W5900 block of State Highway 19 for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1200 block of American Way for a fire alarm.

— Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. to the intersection of Western Avenue and Concord Avenue for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported.

