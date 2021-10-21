Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. to the 900 block of Harvey Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway EM for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 11:44 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:04 p.m. to the 100 block of North Concord Avenue for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:28 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:49 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:34 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:34 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:58 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

