Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 12:16 a.m. to the 1100 Jones Street for a male who required a lift assist.
— Sunday at 8:39 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 1:29 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:21 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 2:13 a.m. to the 400 block of South Seventh Street for a male.
— Saturday at 6:43 a.m. to the 100 block of Bluebird Road in Lebanon for a male.
— Saturday at 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 8:25 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 10:04 p.m. to the 300 block of South Sixth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:22 p.m. to the 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Waterloo for a male who required a paramedic intercept.
— Friday at 4:21 a.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a male.
— Friday at 6:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Riverdale Circle for a lift assist.
— Friday at 10:22 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 5:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Lowell Street for a female.
— Friday at 5:59 p.m. to the intersection of North Third Street and East Madison Street for a female.
— Friday at 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:27 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 8:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Thursday at 11:56 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 3:37 p.m. to County Highway Q in Lake Mills for a paramedic intercept required for a female.
— Thursday at 4:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 4:49 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male.
— Thursday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 7:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway L for a female.
— Wednesday at 9:56 a.m. to the N8400 block of Airport Road for a male.
— Wednesday at 11:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 11:34 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. to the 600 block of Madison Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:17 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 6:25 p.m. to County Highway Q in Beaver Dam for a mutual aid fire call.
— Friday at 5:32 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a fire alarm.
