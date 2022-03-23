Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 1:12 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Monday at 7:09 a.m. to the W4900 block of County Highway CW for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 4:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:48 p.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:28 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 8:18 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

