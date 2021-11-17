Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:51 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:46 a.m. to the 100 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 5:24 p.m. to the 300 block of Clyman Street for a male.

— Monday at 11:19 p.m. to the 800 block of Casey Drive for a male.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 3:01 p.m. to the W7600 block of Conservation Road in Lake Mills for a mutual aid call for a structure fire.

— Monday at 11:38 p.m. to the 600 block of North Montgomery Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments