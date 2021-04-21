Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:24 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Monday 9:56 a.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:17 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Monday at 12:05 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:01 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Monday at 7:36 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: No calls.

