For the record Oct 22, 2021

Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 3:36 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:57 a.m.to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 8:54 a.m.to the 1300 block East Main Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 9:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. to the W5300 block of County Highway R for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:34 p.m. to the 600 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:48 p.m. to the 1000 block of Charles Street for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:36p.m. to the 700 block West Madison Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
