For the record Dec 3, 2021

Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 4:10 a.m. to the 3000 block of North Votech Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 6:18 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. to the 600 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. to the 1400 block of Davis Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 4:22 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a fire alarm.
