Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:24 a.m. to the W4900 block of Schmied Lane for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a medical alarm. No patient was treated or transported.

— Wednesday at 4 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— No calls to report.

Recommended for you

Load comments