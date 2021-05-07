Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Wednesday at 9:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 10:24 a.m. to the W4900 block of Schmied Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a medical alarm. No patient was treated or transported.
— Wednesday at 4 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.
— Wednesday at 10:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.