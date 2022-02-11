Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:59 a.m. to the 1200 block of Josephine Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:31 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:16 a.m. to the intersection of East Main and Water Streets for multiple patients involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

