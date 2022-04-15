Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to this location:

— Wednesday at 6:42 a.m. to the N8700 block of High Road for a carbon monoxide alarm.

