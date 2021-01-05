Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 3:45 a.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female who did not require treatment or transport.
— Thursday at 7:11 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Thursday at 11:29 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 2:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 2:52 p.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and released.
— Thursday at 5:01 p.m. to the N2000 block of County Road R for a male.
— Thursday at 5:38 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Friday at 4:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Eighth Street for a male who was not treated or transported.
— Friday at 8:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 1:23 a.m. to the first block of William Street for a female.
— Saturday at 4:24 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Saturday at 6:52 a.m. to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:55 a.m. to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female who was not treated or transported.
— Saturday at 11:27 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.
— Saturday at 11:54 a.m. to the 11:54 a.m. to the 700 block of Willow Creek Parkway for a male.
— Saturday at 7:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Sunday at 2:37 a.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Elba Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Crestview Drive for a female who was not treated or transported.
— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:55 a.m. to the N500 block of Wildcat Road canceled en route.
— Sunday at 1:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for a female who was not treated or transported.
— Sunday at 10:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Louisa Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:06 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Highway JM for a vehicle fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.