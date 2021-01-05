Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:45 a.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female who did not require treatment or transport.

— Thursday at 7:11 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Ninth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 11:29 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:52 p.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and released.

— Thursday at 5:01 p.m. to the N2000 block of County Road R for a male.

— Thursday at 5:38 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Friday at 4:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Eighth Street for a male who was not treated or transported.

— Friday at 8:57 p.m. to the 1300 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 1:23 a.m. to the first block of William Street for a female.

— Saturday at 4:24 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:52 a.m. to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Saturday at 7:55 a.m. to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Saturday at 11:27 a.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a female.

— Saturday at 11:54 a.m. to the 11:54 a.m. to the 700 block of Willow Creek Parkway for a male.

— Saturday at 7:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 2:37 a.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.

— Sunday at 7:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 8:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Elba Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:13 a.m. to the 1000 block of Crestview Drive for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:55 a.m. to the N500 block of Wildcat Road canceled en route.

— Sunday at 1:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Sunday at 10:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Louisa Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:06 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm.

— Sunday at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and County Highway JM for a vehicle fire.

