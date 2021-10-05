Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:44 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:56 a.m. to the intersection of Main and Third streets for a male.
— Thursday at 10:21 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.
— Thursday at 10:42 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 3:43 p.m. to Second and Main streets for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:17 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue but no patient was found.
— Friday at 8:10 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:36 a.m. to the 1400 block of Prospect Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:31 a.m. to the intersection of Air Park Drive and Market Way for a female.
— Friday at 12:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:31 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.
— Saturday at 2:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Main Street in Reeseville for a mutual aid EMS call for a female.
— Saturday at 3:43 a.m. to the N1800 block of Monroe Street in Lebanon for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:48 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Water Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 10:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Water Street for a mutual aid request for EMS.
— Saturday at 12:24 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 3:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Water Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:56 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 12:40 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.
— Sunday at 1:52 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 3:32 a.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male.
— Sunday at 5:30 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Sunday at 12:17 p.m. to the 1300 block of Waldron Street for a female.
— Sunday at 1:47 p.m. to the 4:54 p.m. block of Hancock Street for a male.
— Sunday at 5:11 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 26 and State Highway 16 for a male involved in a single vehicle crash.
— Sunday at 6:39 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 6:54 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Friday at 6:07 p.m. to the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street for a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 7:19 a.m. to the N9300 block of Horseshoe Road for a power line fire.
