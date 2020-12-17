Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a male.

— Monday at 5:02 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:20 a.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. to the 300 block of North Warren Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

