Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:38 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. to Boomer and Utah streets for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 3:01 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No fire calls to report.

