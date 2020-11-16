Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 7:01 a.m. to 200 Margaret Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:42 a.m. at the intersection of Boomer and 12th Streets for a female.
— Saturday at 2:48 p.m. to 800 Clark Street for a male.
— Saturday at 4:19 p.m. to 225 Air Park Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 5:04 to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:29 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital drive for a female.
— Saturday at 10:09 p.m. to the 1200 bock of Schiller Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 3:21 a.m. to the 300 block of North Monroe Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Saturday at 11:42 a.m. to the W7200 block of Clement Street for a shed fire.
