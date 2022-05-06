Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 4:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 5:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 6:02 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 12:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:36 p.m. to the 1300 block East Main Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:21 a.m. to the 600 block of Hoffman Drive for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 3:38 p.m. .to the 200 block of East Spaulding Street for a gas leak.

