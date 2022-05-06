For the record May 6, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:— Wednesday at 4:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 5:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 6:02 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a male.— Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.— Wednesday at 12:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Wednesday at 4:36 p.m. to the 1300 block East Main Street for a female.— Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a male.— Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a female.Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Wednesday at 11:21 a.m. to the 600 block of Hoffman Drive for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 3:38 p.m. .to the 200 block of East Spaulding Street for a gas leak. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Elias Inn owners wanted “to do it right" and open this month Diversey to move from Watertown Leonardo M. Soto Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Fort's Lewicki identified as deceased driver Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
