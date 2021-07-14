Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 7:43 a.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 12:42 p.m. to the 300 block of North Warren Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 1:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a medical alert.
— Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of South Seventh Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
