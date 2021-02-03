Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 10:01 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway EM in Lebanon for a male.

— Monday at 3:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls

