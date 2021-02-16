Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:20 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Thursday at 1:47 a.m. to the W3500 block of Otto Lane for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Thursday at 4:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 12:37 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 12:44 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Ave for a female.

— Thursday at 6:44 p.m. to the 500 block of South Warren Street for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Friday at 12:19 a.m. to the 200 block of South Warren Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:05 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Friday at 8:07 a.m. to the 200 block of South Warren Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:55 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Friday at 10:22 a.m. to the 500 block of South First Street for a male.

— Friday at 10:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 12:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Saturday at 1:01 a.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a female.

— Saturday at 2:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Saturday at 6:22 a.m. to the 500 block of Carl Schurz Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 10:42 a.m. to the 200 block of South Second Street for a male.

— Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Saturday at 2:57 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:55 p.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Road for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:23 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a female.

— Sunday at 2:14 a.m. to the 200 block of South Fourth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 10:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Sunday at 7:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a male.

— Sunday at at 7:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:28 a.m. to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for mutual aid coverage.

— Thursday at 2:52 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a fire alarm.

