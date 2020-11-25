Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:49 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who did not require treatment or transport.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:22 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street in Lake Mills for a mutual aid call on a structure fire.

