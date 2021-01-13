Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 12:38 p.m. to the N1500 block of Scofield Road for a female.

— Monday at 2:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 5:33 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Riverdale Circle for a female who required a lift assist.

— Monday at 11:01 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

Load comments