Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 3:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 1:10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:56 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Monday at 4:02 p.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW in Lebanon for a female.

— Monday at 4:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 9:24 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:41 p.m. to the 100 block of William Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

