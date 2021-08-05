Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:26 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Tuesday at 8:17 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. to the 1100 block of South 12th Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 12:07 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Tuesday at 12:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. to the W3100 block of Welsh Road for a paramedic intercept for a male.
— Tuesday at 3:07 p.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:58 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.
— Tuesday at 8:43 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 10:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Applewood Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
