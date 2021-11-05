Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:24 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Lauren Lane for a electric wiring issue.

— Wednesday at 10:21 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a smoke scare.

