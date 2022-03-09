Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 12:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street but were cancelled en route.

— Monday at 12:21 a.m. to the 100 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:04 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:44 p.m. to the 200 block of South Second Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Milwaukee Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:27 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following calls:

— Monday at 8:24 a.m. to the 400 block of Water Tower Court for a fire alarm.

— Monday at 3:46 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for an animal rescue.

