Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 3:19 a.m. to the 200 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

— Monday at 9:49 a.m. to the 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Waterloo, for a male who was treated and required a paramedic intercept.

— Monday at 1:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:24 p.m. to the N8400 block of Airport Road for a male.

— Monday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls to report.

