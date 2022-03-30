Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 2:33 a.m. to the N1400 block of County Highway E for a male.

— Monday at 2:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 12:05 p.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.

— Monday at 12:26 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female.

— Monday at 2:39 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:22 a.m. to the 800 block of South First Street for an odor investigation.

— Monday at 10:49 a.m. to the W8500 block of County Highway Q for as grass fire.

