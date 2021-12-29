Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 3:39 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

— Monday at 3:59 a.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9:21 a.m. to the N500 bock of Hancock Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9:34 a.m. to the W4300 block of Riverview Road for a female.

— Monday at 11:27 a.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway M for a female.

— Monday at 6:10 p.m. to State Highway 26 and High Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

