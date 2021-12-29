For the record Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Monday at 3:39 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.— Monday at 3:59 a.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Monday at 9:21 a.m. to the N500 bock of Hancock Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.— Monday at 9:34 a.m. to the W4300 block of Riverview Road for a female.— Monday at 11:27 a.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway M for a female.— Monday at 6:10 p.m. to State Highway 26 and High Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.Fire calls — No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man found guilty of burglarizing apartment Watertown man in court for illicit images of children How to handle ‘Are you vaccinated?’ 10 Questions - Owen Harris Watertown Regional Medical Center officially joins ScionHealth Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
