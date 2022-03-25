Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 6 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:18 a.m. to the 100 block of South Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:34 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Seventh Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 12:14 p.m. to the W3300 block of Davidson Road in Neosho for a male.

— Wednesday at 2 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:47 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

Recommended for you

Load comments