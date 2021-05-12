Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 2:26 a.m. to the 700 block of South Fourth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 4:16 a.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a male.
— Monday at 8:04 a.m. to the 500 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Monday at 11:42 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Neenah Street but were canceled en route for an animal rescue.
— Monday at 6:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a female.
— Monday at 9:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 10:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls:
— No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.