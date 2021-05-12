Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 2:26 a.m. to the 700 block of South Fourth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 4:16 a.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a male.

— Monday at 8:04 a.m. to the 500 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Monday at 11:42 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Neenah Street but were canceled en route for an animal rescue.

— Monday at 6:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— No calls to report.

