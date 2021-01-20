Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:26 a.m. to the 200 block of Riverlawn Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 6:30 a.m. to the 700 block of North Church Street for a male who was not treated or transported.

— Monday at 9:37 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Monday at 9:44 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Monday at 1:13 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 5:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Monday at 7:44 p.m. to the 800 block of Crestview Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:57 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

Load comments