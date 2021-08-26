Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Tuesday at 12:37 p.m. at County Highway 60 and Rubicon Road in Hustisford for a mutual aid call involving a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated and no one was transported.
— Tuesday at 7:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:43 p.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Williams Street for downed wires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.