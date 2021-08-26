Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 11:14 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash.

— Tuesday at 12:37 p.m. at County Highway 60 and Rubicon Road in Hustisford for a mutual aid call involving a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated and no one was transported.

— Tuesday at 7:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:43 p.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:26 p.m. to the 100 block of Williams Street for downed wires.

