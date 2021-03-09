Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 7:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 11:37 a.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 12:12 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Friday at 7:52 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:04 a.m. to the 200 block of the East Main Street for a male.
— Friday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Water Street for a female.
— Friday at 2:44 p.m. to the 200 block of South Monroe Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:41 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:43 p.m. to the 700 block of Votech Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 12:19 a.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 10:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a male.
— Sunday at 2:48 p.m. to the 500 block of Oak Park Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:48 a.m. to 1000 block of Hill Street for a false medical alarm.
— Friday at 10:50 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 7:38 a.m. to the 1100 block of Falcon Court for a fire alarm.
