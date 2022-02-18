Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 4:17 p.m. to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:04 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 6:06 p.m. to the 500 block of West Street for an electrical equipment short.

— Wednesday at 9:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:56 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to the 500 block of South First street for a public service call.

— Wednesday at 6:06 p.m. to the 500 block of West Street for an electrical equipment short.

