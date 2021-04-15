Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:21 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:23 p.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:37 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:44 p.m. to the 100 block of South Votech Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. in the N3400 block of County Highway J in Reeseville for a mutual aid call for a fire.

