Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 2:39 a.m. to the 1100 block of River Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 7:21 a.m. to the 1200 block of Doris Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:11 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway Q for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 11:02 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 11:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 11:16 a.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 12:49 p.m. to the N7400 block of Switzke Road for a male.

— Thursday at 7:44 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:02 a.m. to the 600 block of South 12th Street for a male.

— Friday at 12:42 p.m. to the 100 block Hospital Drive for a male.

— Friday at 8:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Water Street for a male.

— Saturday at 6:51 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a female.

— Saturday at 8:56 a.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 11:26 a.m. to the 1000 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Saturday at 9:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Streetcar a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 11:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 12:02 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Second Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 12:18 p.m.to the N800 block of Pioneer Road in Lebanon for a female.

— Sunday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 6:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of Ruth Street for a female.

— Sunday at 7:23 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following address:

— Thursday at 5:09 p.m. to the N8500 block of County Highway X for an oven fire.

