Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Friday at 1:19 a.m. to the N1800 block of Monroe Road in Lebanon for a female.

— Friday at 2:16 a.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male.

— Friday at 2:28 a.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a male.

— Friday at 10:59 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Friday at 1:42 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 2:46 p.m. to the 1100 Highland Avenue but no patient was found.

— Friday at 4:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Utah Street but no patient was found.

— Friday at 5:49 p.m. to the 200 block of North Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 5:52 p.m. to the N600 block of North Second Street for a female.

— Friday at 11:51 p.m. to the N4000 block of County Highway M in Clyman for a male in a paramedic intercept with Juneau.

— Saturday at 12:32 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 7:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of South Eighth Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 11:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Clement Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:49 p.m. to the 300 block of South Seventh Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:14 p.m. to the 900 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Saturday at 7:17 p.m. to the intersection of South Sixth and Clyman streets for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 9:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 10:07 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Sunday at 1:01 a.m. to the 400 bloc of North Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 7:54 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:23 a.m. to the 1200 block of Doris Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:40 a.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 11:39 a.m. to the 1200 block of Josephine Street for a female.

— Sunday at 1:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 2:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Maple Crest Lane for a female.

— Sunday at 6:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:44 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 1:04 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:35 p.m. to the intersection of North Fourth and Cady streets for a female.

— Monday at 3:41 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Monday at 7:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Friday at 11:17 a.m. to the 100 block West Haven Drive for a burn complaint.

— Sunday at 9:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Oakridge Court for a dryer fire, which was contained.

— Monday at 10:08 a.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a microwave fire, which was contained.

— Monday at 3:55 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue for downed wires.

— Monday at 6:21 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

