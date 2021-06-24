Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 8:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 2:11 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:54 p.m. to the 900 block of Crestview Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

