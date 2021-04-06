Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 1:01 a.m.. to the 1400 block of Prospect Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 1:43 a.m. to the 200 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 4:58 a.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 1:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 5:32 p.m. to N1200 block of Hancock Road in Lebanon for an EMS call.

— Thursday at 6:11 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8 p.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8:44 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a female.

— Friday at 12:35 a.m. to the N800 block of Walton Road for a female.

— Friday at 1:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 4:12 a.m. to the 300 block of North Washington Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 6:49 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 11:25 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

— Friday at 1:44 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Friday at 2:46 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:46 a.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R in Lebanon to standby.

— Saturday at 11:40 a.m. to the W2800 block of Evergreen Road in Lebanon for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 5:06 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 5:59 p.m. to the 1500 block of Prospect Street for a female.

— Sunday at 5:16 a.m. to the 200 block of South Montgomery Street for a male.

— Sunday at 8:12 a.m. to the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street for a female.

— Sunday at 5:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace in Lebanon to standby.

— Sunday at 8:46 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Friday at 5:22 p.m. to Menomonee Falls for a mutual aid call for a brush fire.

— Friday at 7:31 p.m. to the 800 block of Western Avenue to check a burn complaint.

— Saturday at 2:04 p.m. to the Western Lakes Fire District for a change of quarters call.

— Saturday at 3:33 p.m. to the intersection of Omena and South Church streets for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. She was not treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 3:37 p.m. to the 100 block of North Washington Street for a small fire underneath a porch that was extinguished before fire crews arrived.

— Saturday at 4:05 p.m. to the 800 block of Fieldcrest Court to check a burn complaint.

— Saturday at 6:22 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street to check a burn complaint.

— Saturday at 7:59 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street to check a burn complaint.

— Sunday at 9:39 a.m. to the 700 block of Cobblestone Way for an oven fire.

— Sunday at 2:10 p.m. to the W100 block of County Highway CW for a mutual aid brush fire call.

Load comments