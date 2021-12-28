Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:59 a.m. to the 1400 block Beacon Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. to the 100 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:48 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:36 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. to County Highways CW and EM for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:38 p.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female.

— Thursday at 3:11 a.m. to the 600 block of Hidde Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 4:59 p.m. to the N1300 block of County Highway E for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:39 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Friday at 2:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Haven Drive for a lift assist.

— Friday at 4:20 to the 800 block of West Street for a female.

— Saturday at 1:51 a.m. to the 400 block of Humboldt Street for a male.

— Saturday at 12:41 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Saturday at 5:55 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 5:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 6:43 p.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 8:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Saturday at 10:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Sunday at 4:41 p.m. to the 300 block of Western Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:34 a.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 10:57 p.m. to the 100 block of South Church Street for a female.

— Sunday at 11:01 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 11:03 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 12:48 p.m. to the N9100 block of County Highway E for a male.

— Sunday at 1:51 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 4:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of Juneau Street for a gas spill.

— Thursday at 1:39 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm.

